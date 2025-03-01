Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $6.26 Million Stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,822 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $6,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,114.5% during the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 363,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,031,000 after purchasing an additional 333,190 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,912,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,560,000 after purchasing an additional 151,901 shares during the last quarter. Attessa Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,583,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,271,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,897,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $39.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.22. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

