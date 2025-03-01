Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $5.08 Million Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 411.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,940 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $5,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SONY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in Sony Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 36,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 28,852 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,125,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Sony Group by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 157,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 119,362 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Sony Group by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 32,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sony Group by 400.9% during the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 27,593 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Sony Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SONY opened at $25.05 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $25.64. The firm has a market cap of $151.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average is $16.61.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $28.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

