Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $4.54 Million Stock Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Bunge Global during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Bunge Global by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Bunge Global Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Bunge Global stock opened at $74.34 on Friday. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $67.40 and a one year high of $114.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.71 and its 200 day moving average is $86.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

BG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

View Our Latest Report on BG

About Bunge Global

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.