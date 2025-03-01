Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,239 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 66,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 47,814 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 129,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $504,000. Finally, Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,095,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST opened at $50.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.53. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $50.75.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

