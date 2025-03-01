Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 118,288 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,288 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $5,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 531,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 11,062 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1,159.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 346,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 319,148 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 29.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 11.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 64,991 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $1,021,658.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 586,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,219,685.68. The trade was a 9.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,185 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $141,724.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,329.18. This trade represents a 5.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,008,465 shares of company stock worth $416,952,167. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $14.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.18. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $18.42.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SOFI. Dbs Bank raised SoFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

