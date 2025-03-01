Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $5.51 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,529 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% in the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $215.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $198.21 and a 12-month high of $296.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $231.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.