Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $5.51 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,529 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% in the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance
NASDAQ NXPI opened at $215.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $198.21 and a 12-month high of $296.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.50.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Report on NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NXP Semiconductors
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.