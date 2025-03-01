Onefund LLC Purchases Shares of 600 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Onefund LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,310,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 10.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 846,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,331,000 after buying an additional 78,305 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 356.8% during the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.50.

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.47, for a total value of $3,871,834.47. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 389,589 shares in the company, valued at $139,655,968.83. This trade represents a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.14, for a total transaction of $1,656,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,629,875.72. This trade represents a 3.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,565 shares of company stock worth $40,570,629. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $389.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $95.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 764.05, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $455.59.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

