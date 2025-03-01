Onefund LLC Invests $397,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Onefund LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,512,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,463,000 after purchasing an additional 40,498,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,946,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,568,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598,253 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 14,982,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,365,000 after buying an additional 808,444 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,843,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,367,000 after buying an additional 1,262,479 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,478,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,192,000 after buying an additional 1,004,603 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.21.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

PLTR opened at $84.86 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $125.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.43. The firm has a market cap of $193.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 446.64, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 10,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $823,158.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,748,867.94. This trade represents a 9.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $2,772,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 702,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,958,509.98. The trade was a 4.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,689,783 shares of company stock worth $475,417,043 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

