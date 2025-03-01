Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (ECO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on March 17th

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECO opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average is $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $675.11 million and a P/E ratio of 6.20. Okeanis Eco Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $18.79 and a fifty-two week high of $36.69.

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $85.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.46 million. Okeanis Eco Tankers had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 25.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Okeanis Eco Tankers will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on Okeanis Eco Tankers from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

About Okeanis Eco Tankers

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

