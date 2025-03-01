Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Trading Down 14.3% – What’s Next?

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 268.78 ($3.38) and last traded at GBX 285.58 ($3.59). 10,538,590 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 11,899,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 333.20 ($4.19).

Ocado Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 307.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 334.88.

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX (48.91) (($0.62)) earnings per share for the quarter. Ocado Group had a negative net margin of 7.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.18%.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group is a UK based technology company that provides end-to-end online grocery fulfilment solutions, known as the Ocado Smart Platform, to some of the world’s largest grocery retailers and holds a 50% share of Ocado Retail Ltd in the UK in a Joint Venture with Marks & Spencer. OSP comprises access to Ocado’s physical infrastructure solutions, running highly efficient warehouse operations for the single pick of products, together with the entire end-to-end proprietary software applications required to operate a world class online grocery business.

