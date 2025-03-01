NZME Limited (NZM) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05 on March 30th

NZME Limited (ASX:NZM – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Sunday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.
NZME Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $196.65 million, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.92.
About NZME
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NZME
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 3 Companies Buying Back Stock – Why They’re Doubling Down
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
Receive News & Ratings for NZME Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NZME and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.