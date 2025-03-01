NZME Limited (NZM) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05 on March 30th

NZME Limited (ASX:NZM – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Sunday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

NZME Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $196.65 million, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Get NZME alerts:

About NZME

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

NZME Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated media and entertainment business in New Zealand. It operates through Audio, Publishing, OneRoof, and Other segments. The company operates terrestrial radio stations, digital iHeartRadio, podcasts, and radio brand websites; print publications and digital news websites including nzherald.co.nz.

Receive News & Ratings for NZME Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NZME and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.