Nwam LLC Sells 753 Shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL)

Nwam LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Nwam LLC owned approximately 0.88% of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 413,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,879,000 after buying an additional 13,340 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF stock opened at $27.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.19. SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $32.04. The company has a market cap of $59.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.72.

SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (HAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed companies that focuses on autonomous vehicle technology, drone technology, and advanced transportation tracking and transport optimization systems.

