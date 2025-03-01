Nwam LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 99,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 20,124 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 77,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $56.54 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.88.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

