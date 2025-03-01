Nwam LLC Increases Stock Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Nwam LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after buying an additional 73,399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 118,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 11,920 shares during the last quarter. 5T Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,472,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $37.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.52. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $39.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

