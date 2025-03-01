Nwam LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Nwam LLC owned about 0.05% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Matauro LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GLTR opened at $118.48 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a one year low of $87.86 and a one year high of $123.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.72.

