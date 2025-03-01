Nwam LLC Has $927,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 167.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,438 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,301,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,317,000 after acquiring an additional 20,565,226 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,872,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817,586 shares in the last quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,235,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803,683 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,972,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,310.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,355,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,706 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.31. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $26.96.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.