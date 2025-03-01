Nwam LLC Has $594,000 Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Nwam LLC cut its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,483 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Shell by 930.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHEL. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.11.

SHEL stock opened at $67.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $60.15 and a 52-week high of $74.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.71.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. Research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.716 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 56.97%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

