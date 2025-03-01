Nwam LLC Has $14.57 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nwam LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,892 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.9% of Nwam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $14,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 41,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 36.8% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 25,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Finally, Parthenon LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the third quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 191,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $111.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.95 and its 200-day moving average is $114.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $104.03 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

