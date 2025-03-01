Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a decrease of 51.8% from the January 31st total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
NPV stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.60. The stock had a trading volume of 39,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,083. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $13.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.72.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
