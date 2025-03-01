Nufarm (OTCMKTS:NUFMF) Trading 21.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 21.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.68. 130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Nufarm Stock Up 21.8 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.56.

Nufarm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Crop Protection and Seed Technologies segments. The Crop Protection segment solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nufarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nufarm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.