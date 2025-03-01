NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXPW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 89.1% from the January 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NRx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.9 %
Shares of NRXPW stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.10. 170,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,206. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11.
About NRx Pharmaceuticals
