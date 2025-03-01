Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 868.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,861 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 908.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Lam Research by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,117,560. This represents a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $76.70 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $68.87 and a 1 year high of $113.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $98.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.