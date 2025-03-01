Noble Wealth Management PBC Takes Position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)

Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 190,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust makes up approximately 1.7% of Noble Wealth Management PBC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 540,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after acquiring an additional 25,960 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 255,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 24,981 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 106,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 31,324 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 98,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $544,000.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FINS opened at $13.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average of $13.02. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.109 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th.

