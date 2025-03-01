Noble Wealth Management PBC Purchases Shares of 51,564 FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN)

Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 51,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC owned about 0.69% of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at about $790,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares during the period. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth about $634,000.

BATS YJUN opened at $22.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.27. The company has a market cap of $163.32 million, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.62. FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $23.09.

About FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (YJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. YJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

