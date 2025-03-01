Noble Wealth Management PBC Purchases Shares of 106,331 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:SNOV)

Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:SNOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 106,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,000. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – November accounts for approximately 1.7% of Noble Wealth Management PBC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Noble Wealth Management PBC owned approximately 7.88% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – November as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOV. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 207.1% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF - November alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of SNOV opened at $22.85 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – November has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.14.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – November (SNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the iShares Russell 2000 ETF over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.