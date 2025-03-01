Noble Wealth Management PBC Makes New $3.34 Million Investment in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,000. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Noble Wealth Management PBC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Noble Wealth Management PBC owned approximately 0.45% of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Shares of GSEW stock opened at $79.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $771.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.22 and a 200 day moving average of $78.37.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.398 dividend. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

