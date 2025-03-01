Noble Wealth Management PBC Makes New $282,000 Investment in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 113,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 163,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 5.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 155.3% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 849,106 shares during the period. Finally, Daner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000.

Shares of NYSE:MHI opened at $9.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $9.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

