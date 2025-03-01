Noble Wealth Management PBC Invests $627,000 in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT)

Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC owned 0.36% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NOCT opened at $51.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.89. The company has a market capitalization of $156.31 million, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.