Noble Wealth Management PBC Invests $475,000 in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Atmos Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

EEM opened at $43.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.68. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.39 and a 12 month high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

