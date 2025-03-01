Noble Wealth Management PBC Invests $348,000 in ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)

Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC owned about 0.23% of ArrowMark Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial during the fourth quarter worth $896,000. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its position in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 18,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial during the third quarter worth $213,000. 24.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ArrowMark Financial

In other ArrowMark Financial news, Director John Scott Emrich sold 2,500 shares of ArrowMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $53,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $132,468. The trade was a 28.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ArrowMark Financial Stock Performance

ArrowMark Financial Announces Dividend

BANX stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.68. ArrowMark Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $21.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%.

ArrowMark Financial Profile

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

