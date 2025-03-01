Noble Wealth Management PBC Invests $1.76 Million in FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:RSJN)

Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:RSJN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000. FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June comprises approximately 1.2% of Noble Wealth Management PBC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter worth $359,000. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter worth $381,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 72,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter worth $264,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $33.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.25. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 million and a PE ratio of 20.92.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June (RSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to match the price return of RSP ETF up to a predetermined upside cap while providing a buffer against the first 10% losses over a one-year period. RSJN was launched on Jun 21, 2024 and is issued by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSJN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:RSJN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.