Noble Wealth Management PBC Acquires New Position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBN. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 354,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 60,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 578,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBN opened at $16.94 on Friday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $15.39 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.91.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.0929 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.