Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Sells 79,269 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 65.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,269 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the third quarter valued at $270,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter valued at about $704,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 24.5% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 155.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Novartis Price Performance

NVS stock opened at $109.06 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $92.35 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The company has a market cap of $222.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.60 and a 200 day moving average of $108.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. Novartis had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 37.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.