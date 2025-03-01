Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Sells 351 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 341,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,601,000 after buying an additional 60,685 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 75,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $81.58 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $73.91 and a 12 month high of $84.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.53 and a 200-day moving average of $79.72.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.