Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Has $2.27 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,672,147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,788,000 after buying an additional 1,446,443 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21,916.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 737,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,016,000 after buying an additional 734,412 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,774,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,868,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,797,000 after purchasing an additional 440,218 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $214.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $191.34 and a one year high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

