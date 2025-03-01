Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Short Interest Update

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, an increase of 817.6% from the January 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 290,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nitto Denko Stock Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS NDEKY traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $19.69. The company had a trading volume of 25,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.89. Nitto Denko has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $20.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.98.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Nitto Denko had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Nitto Denko will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Nitto Denko Company Profile

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

