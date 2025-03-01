Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the January 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 463,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Nitches Stock Performance
NICH opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.86. Nitches has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00.
Nitches Company Profile
