Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the January 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 463,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nitches Stock Performance

NICH opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.86. Nitches has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00.

Get Nitches alerts:

Nitches Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Nitches Inc engages in the production and distribution of household, lifestyle, travel and leisure, sports goods, and clothing items. It also develops NITCHES OVS, an owner verification system (OVS) mobile application that can be used to verify authenticity and ownership of Nitches' luxury products, apparels, and streetwear clothing items.

Receive News & Ratings for Nitches Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitches and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.