Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPNKF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPNKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 52.1% from the January 31st total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Nippon Shinyaku Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NPNKF remained flat at $41.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.01. Nippon Shinyaku has a 52 week low of $55.55 and a 52 week high of $56.45.

Get Nippon Shinyaku alerts:

Nippon Shinyaku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Nippon Shinyaku Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and foodstuffs in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Pharmaceuticals and Functional Food Business segments. Its Pharmaceuticals Business segment offers drugs in the fields of urology, hematology, intractable and rare diseases, gynecology, and other diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Shinyaku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Shinyaku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.