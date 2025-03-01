Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPNKF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPNKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 52.1% from the January 31st total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Nippon Shinyaku Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:NPNKF remained flat at $41.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.01. Nippon Shinyaku has a 52 week low of $55.55 and a 52 week high of $56.45.
Nippon Shinyaku Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nippon Shinyaku
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Shinyaku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Shinyaku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.