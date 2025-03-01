NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,626 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 6,029.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,821,270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $516,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709,985 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1,209,638.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,508,394 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $575,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507,856 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NIKE by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,367,993 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,541,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,929 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in NIKE by 358.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,015,267 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $228,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in NIKE by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,916,789 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,140,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,021 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Down 0.7 %

NKE stock opened at $79.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.62 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The business had revenue of $12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on NIKE from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on NIKE from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NIKE

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.65 per share, with a total value of $191,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,989.95. This trade represents a 7.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at $65,301,708.56. The trade was a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.