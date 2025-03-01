Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Short Interest Update

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nihon Kohden Trading Down 2.5 %

NHNKY stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.32. Nihon Kohden has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of -0.12.

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nihon Kohden had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 15.08%.

Nihon Kohden Company Profile

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in development, manufacturing, sale, maintenance, and consultation of medical electronic equipment, and related systems and products in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers physiological measuring equipment comprising electrocardiographs, electroencephalographs, and polygraphs for Cath-labs; patient monitoring systems, such as beside and central monitors; and treatment equipment including defibrillators, automated external defibrillators, ventilators, and pacemakers.

