Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 3,910 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 4.6% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA owned approximately 0.06% of Fiserv worth $68,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 23,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 542.6% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.83.

Shares of FI opened at $235.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $237.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.68 and a 200-day moving average of $200.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total transaction of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,637,326.05. The trade was a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

