Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Purchases 78,953 Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,953 shares during the period. Rentokil Initial accounts for 1.3% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA owned about 0.16% of Rentokil Initial worth $20,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,990,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,573,000 after acquiring an additional 617,227 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 3rd quarter worth $44,055,000. Harvey Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 1,430,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,650,000 after buying an additional 465,500 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Rentokil Initial by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,312,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,232,000 after purchasing an additional 232,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIG Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 34.3% in the third quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 1,195,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,816,000 after buying an additional 305,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Rentokil Initial Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE RTO opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Rentokil Initial plc has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $34.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup raised Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Analysis on Rentokil Initial

About Rentokil Initial

(Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.