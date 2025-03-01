Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $3.51 Million Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lessened its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7,350.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 91,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 90,632 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 22.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $2,163,926.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,814.31. This trade represents a 81.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKC opened at $82.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $66.88 and a 52-week high of $85.49.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 14.89%. As a group, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

MKC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

