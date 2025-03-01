NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $21.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 million. NexPoint Real Estate Finance updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.350-0.420 EPS.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Down 0.1 %

NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.38. The stock had a trading volume of 40,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,775. The company has a market cap of $286.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 280.30 and a quick ratio of 280.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.82. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $18.09.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.21%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NREF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities or target assets.

