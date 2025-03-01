NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Raises Dividend to $2.75 Per Share

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 2.75 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50.

NewMarket has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.

NewMarket Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE NEU opened at $570.25 on Friday. NewMarket has a 52 week low of $480.00 and a 52 week high of $650.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $518.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $534.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 35.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

