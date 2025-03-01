NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Raises Dividend to $2.75 Per Share

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 2.75 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50.
NewMarket has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.
NewMarket Trading Up 1.3 %
NYSE NEU opened at $570.25 on Friday. NewMarket has a 52 week low of $480.00 and a 52 week high of $650.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $518.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $534.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.48.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com lowered NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on NewMarket
NewMarket Company Profile
NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NewMarket
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.