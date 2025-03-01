NewEdge Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carlson Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $807,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 171,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,556,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,321,000 after purchasing an additional 260,177 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.73.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.1 %

UPS opened at $118.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $158.95.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 97.04%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.