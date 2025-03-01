NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,416 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Teradyne by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,880,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,458,000 after buying an additional 350,002 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Teradyne by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,928,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,552,000 after buying an additional 1,846,079 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,011,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,484,000 after buying an additional 209,868 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,825,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,837,000 after buying an additional 393,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,390,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,582,000 after buying an additional 157,838 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TER. Northland Capmk raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered Teradyne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.77.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $62,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,492. This represents a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $44,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,824. The trade was a 9.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,479 shares of company stock worth $1,013,134. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Up 1.0 %

TER stock opened at $109.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.51 and a 200-day moving average of $122.67. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.80 and a 12-month high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 19.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Teradyne announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

