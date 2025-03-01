NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,888 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $503,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Aurelius Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 9.7 %

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $57.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.52 and its 200 day moving average is $55.15.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

