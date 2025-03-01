NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 2,415 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,870.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,100,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,489 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Tenon Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 280,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 836,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,152,000 after acquiring an additional 33,604 shares during the last quarter.

Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $62.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.80. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52. The firm has a market cap of $79.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Increases Dividend

Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.0049 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

