NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,657 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 34.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Canopy Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance

SHG stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day moving average of $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $46.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.